State Police Investigating Theft of Generator, Other Items From Shed in Highland Township

Friday, August 27, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeHIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident where a portable generator and several other items were stolen from a shed in Highland Township earlier this month.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a theft at a property on Pappys Lane in Highland Township, Clarion County, on August 17.

Police say sometime between 8:00 p.m. on August 16 and 9:47 p.m. on August 17, an unknown individual(s) entered an open-faced shed belonging to a known 86-year-old male victim from Clarion and stole the following items:

– Small green portable generator valued at $500.00

– Circular saw valued at $50.00
– Hart hand power drill valued at $50.00
– 50-foot extension cord valued at $20.00

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Floor, of the Clarion-based State Police, at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, August 26, 2021.


