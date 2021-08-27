Thompson, Casey Respond to Attacks in Kabul

WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) – Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson and U.S. Senator Bob Casey have both released statements responding to the terror attacks in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Upon news of deadly attacks in Kabul, Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson released the following statement:

“The reports coming out of Afghanistan that citizens and U.S Service members have been injured and some killed by coordinated suicide attacks outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport are horrific. We are praying for those impacted and that Americans and our allies will soon be able to depart the country safely.

“These attacks underscore the serious consequences of this haphazard withdrawal. We know vacating the region will present additional security challenges and empower terrorist groups.

“It is my hope President Biden will take today’s events into consideration and immediately move to have U.S. and ally forces secure the area to ensure the safety of American and Afghan civilians while reevaluating his arbitrary deadline of total withdrawal by next Tuesday.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey released the following statement on the attacks:

“This is a devastating attack on Afghans and Americans trying to flee for their lives and the U.S. forces working day and night to evacuate as many people as possible.

“As more information comes in about this terrorist attack, the safety of our troops and the Americans still in Afghanistan must remain our top priority.

“American troops are carrying out their mission despite numerous threats and challenges and we owe it to them to do everything we can to bring them home safely. We cannot tolerate terrorist threats to the United States emanating from Afghanistan.”

