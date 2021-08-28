A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

