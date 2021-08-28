 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caesar Chicken Wraps

Saturday, August 28, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These wraps are full of flavor!

Ingredients

1/2 cup creamy Caesar salad dressing
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
3 cups shredded romaine
1/2 cup diced sweet red pepper
1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
5 flour tortillas (10 inches)
1-3/4 cups cubed cooked chicken

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the salad dressing, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, garlic and pepper. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add half of the salad dressing mixture and mix well; set aside.

-In a large bowl, combine the romaine, red pepper, and olives. Add the remaining salad dressing mixture; toss to coat. Spread about 1/4 cup cream cheese mixture over each tortilla. Top with the romaine mixture and chicken; sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Roll up; cut in half.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject. Also, we'd love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you're sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

