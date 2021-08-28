Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caesar Chicken Wraps

These wraps are full of flavor!

Ingredients

1/2 cup creamy Caesar salad dressing

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided



1 teaspoon lemon juice1 garlic clove, minced1/4 teaspoon pepper1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened3 cups shredded romaine1/2 cup diced sweet red pepper1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained5 flour tortillas (10 inches)1-3/4 cups cubed cooked chicken

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the salad dressing, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, garlic and pepper. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add half of the salad dressing mixture and mix well; set aside.

-In a large bowl, combine the romaine, red pepper, and olives. Add the remaining salad dressing mixture; toss to coat. Spread about 1/4 cup cream cheese mixture over each tortilla. Top with the romaine mixture and chicken; sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Roll up; cut in half.

