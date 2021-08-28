Clarion University to Present Season’s First Stars Over Clarion Event on September 2

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University Physics Department will present Stars Over Clarion on September 2 in Donald D. Peirce Planetarium, located in Grunenwald Science and Technology Center.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Stars Over Clarion combines ancient storytelling with modern understanding of celestial bodies to explore the month’s night sky and highlight any important events which may have occurred in the sky over Clarion.

Guests are required to wear facemasks, and seating is limited. The planetarium is handicapped-accessible.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation is free.

To reach the planetarium, located on the second floor of the STC, enter through the front doors facing Greenville Avenue and either take the stairs to the second floor or use the elevators located at the north (left) end of the building. The planetarium is at the top of the stairs, to the right.

