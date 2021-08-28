Forest Area Students Participate in Space Camp

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Sixteen East and West Forest High School students participated in a summer Space Camp from August 17 to August 20.

The students connected with employees from Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, using a Zoom Meet for three mornings, and participated in hands-on STEM activities.

The students built rockets, an egg-parachute, a functional battery, along with other projects.

On the fourth day, the students traveled to the Dresser-Rand Challenger Learning Center in Allegany, New York, where they participated in a two-hour Mars Expedition space simulation.

Following this event, they traveled to Waldameer Park in Erie, Pa., where Steve Gorman, president of Waldameer, spoke with the kids about different jobs within operations and how some of the rides operate.

The students finished out the day enjoying the rides and water park at Waldameer.

