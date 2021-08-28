

James Clifton Stahlman, 87, of Brookville, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 27, 2021.

He was born in Brookville on April 12, 1934, a son of the late Charles Josiah Stahlman and Bertha Matthews Hewitt.

On August 21, 1954, he married the former Donna Mae Wolfe. They enjoyed sixty-six years together. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2021.

Jim wore many hats in his career, he worked at the diner in Brookville as a young boy, he was a meat cutter, he worked for the Shawmut Railroad, and finally as a Machinist/Foreman at Miller Welding.

In his spare time, Jim enjoyed woodworking, gardening, baking, hunting and fishing.

His favorite pastime was his family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was a loving and kind man that will be sadly missed by many who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by four children, James C. Stahlman, Jr. and Nariza of Boise, Idaho, Jeffery B. (Vicki) Stahlman, Jerry R. (Patricia) Stahlman, and Julie A. (Jeffrey) Bilquist, all of Brookville; six grandchildren, Gretchen Stahlman, Nathan (Beth) Stahlman, Matthew (Stephanie) Stahlman, Angela Stahlman, Geena (Joshua) Long, and Robert Bilquist; four great grandchildren, Mikayla Stahlman, Hunter Stahlman, Gracelyn Rishell and Sawyer Long; two sisters, Martha (PL) Walter of Corsica and Janet (Robert) Anthony of Punxsutawney; one brother, Wilson “Bill” Stahlman of Brookville.

In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by a brother, Charles M. “Bud” Stahlman; two sisters, Mary Ellen “Babe” Didion and Sara K. “Sis” Ferguson.

Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, at Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. at the church, co-officiated by Pastor Chuck Jack, Jeffery and Angel Stahlman.

Interment will be at Mt Pleasant Cemetery, Knoxdale.

Memorial donations may be made to Roseville Independent Chapel or Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.