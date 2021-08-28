

James Ray Summerville, age 89, recently of Clarion, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on August 27, 2021 at his daughters’ home in Clarion.

James passed away of natural causes in loving care of his only daughter and son in law.

He was born on May 27, 1932 in Knox, Pa. James was the only son survived by his only sister (older) Maxine Lauer of St. Louis, who is 97 years young!

James married Emma L. “Emmy” Summerville on June 26, 1954, who preceded James in death on April 5, 2019.

James is survived his daughter, Debra (Sidney) Miles, of Clarion; his grandchildren, Ryan (Nancee) Miles of Clarion, Curtis (Brittany) Miles of Clarion, Theron (Alexandra) Miles of Clarion, Sheldon Miles of Pittsburgh, and Kyla Miles of Clarion; and his great-grandchildren, Ryan Miles, Jr. Harper Miles, Calista Miles and Raelyn Miles, all of Clarion.

In addition, James is survived by a cherished sister in law, Nancy B. Ditz and extended family of nieces and nephews.

He was a 1951 graduate of Oil City High School. James attended Penn State University and graduated from Pittsburgh Service School.

James worked at Knox Glass Inc. until retirement. James worked as a planning manager.

James was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg and attended Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion.

James’ family was an anchor in his life.

Ray relished the time spent with his wife, Emma, daughter and grandchildren. Ray spent most of it if not all of his free time attending his grandchildren’s activities.

He was a terrific father, husband and grandfather. Ray’s life was filled with so many loving memories of his family, who have brought him great joy.

When James had a free minute, he could be found meticulously maintaining the landscaping.

James showed his family a life of loving services and gratitude as he was always available to lend a hand or offer a ride in one of his many cars. James was a Cadillac enthusiast.

In later years, James moved in with his daughter Debra and son in law Sid Miles, who cared for both Emma and Ray till their passing.

James’ life was full of love, devotion and he offered everything to his family and wanted noting in return.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion with Rev. James P. Power officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

