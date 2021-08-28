Karns City Jumps on Girard, Cruises to 35-17 Win

Girard, Pa. (EYT/D9)— Luke Garing had a night.

The senior fullback scored on three short touchdown runs in the first half as the Karns City football team built a 35-0 lead on the way to a 35-17 road victory over Girard Friday night.

Jayce Anderson rushed for 84 yards on just seven carries to lead a Gremlins’ rushing attack that amassed 253 yards on the ground.

Garing got things going with a 2-yard TD run midway through the first quarter for a 7-0



Karns City lead.

The Gremlins blew the game wide open in the second quarter.

Garing scored again from 7 yards out, Nate Garing rumbled 43 yards for a score and also caught a 12-yard TD pass from Eric Booher and then Like Garing capped the barrage with another 2-yard plunge to make it 35-0 at the break.

Girard scored 17 points in the fourth quarter with the mercy clock running.

Booher was 5 of 10 for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Karns City will be at Punxsutawney next week. It will be the Chucks’ season-opener after the school had to cancel the game against Central Clarion because of COVID-19 concerns.

