

Kenneth Oliver Maurer, 93, of East Haven Connecticut, formerly of Oil City, PA, died peacefully in his sleep on August 22, 2021.

He was born on July 15, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA to Howard W. Maurer and Victoria Faulhaber Maurer.

Ken moved to Oil City when he was a young boy following his father’s transfer.

He graduated in 1947 from Oil City Senior High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps—Oorah! Following boot camp in Parris Island, SC, he served ably for 5 years as an airplane mechanics instructor in Cherry Point, NC, Memphis, TN, and Jacksonville, FL. He was honorably discharged with the rank of tech sergeant.

Following his service in the Marine Corps, Ken attended California University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts. He taught in districts all over Pennsylvania: Pleasantville, Bucks County, Rocky Grove, Bradford, Warren, and Oil City. In Oil City, he taught mechanical drawing to many eighth graders, including two of his own children. He also taught driver’s ed and is responsible for all three of his children becoming crack parallel parkers.

He married the late Carol Nellis Maurer, MD, on July 5, 1958, one of the hottest days of the summer. They were happily married for 61 years until Carol’s death in December 2019.

In the early 1970s, Ken earned a master’s degree in guidance counseling at Edinboro University. Following his receipt of a master’s degree, he provided guidance counseling at both the Oil City Junior High School and the Oil City Senior High School. He was the guidance counselor for his youngest daughter during her sophomore year. Famously, he required her to make an appointment with him to discuss dropping band.

He enjoyed hunting, peanut butter sandwiches, theater, giving amazing thoughtful gifts, traveling (including trips to all seven continents and three African safaris), Edinboro Lake, and his granddogs, Ivy and Ollie.

He had a wry sense of humor and enjoyed telling friends and family about his “tenets for good living”: clean underpants, a full roll of toilet paper, a full tank of gas, and a freezer full of ice cream.

In addition to his wife, Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glenn H. Maurer and Stanley V. Maurer; sisters-in-law, Shirley Maurer and Sally Rosenberger Maurer; and his daughter-in-law, Kimberly M. Underwood.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tim Maurer and Petra Heinsen of Durango, CO; his daughter, KC Maurer of Brooklyn, NY and Atlantic Highlands, NJ; his daughter and her partner, Sabrina Maurer of Guilford, CT, and Wendy Ritch of Wall, NJ; and many nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Michelle Gilkes for the last two years. She cared for and loved him like family.

Funeral arrangements are private.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Venango County Humane Society, the Oil City Library, the Venango Museum of Art, Science, and Industry, or a charity of one’s choice.

