Moniteau Starts Fast, But Overpowered By Kane

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Opening the 2021 season against a non conference opponent in Kane, the Moniteau Warriors were defeated 21-6 by the Wolves.

Moniteau starting quarterback David Deccisino was 18 of 34 for 178 and 1 touchdown.

Deccisino connected all night with receiver, Cooper Boozel who hauled in 10 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Matt Martino finished the contest with 4 catches for 23 yards.

Deccisino found success on the ground racking up 20 yards on 11 carries.

On defense, it was the familiar duo of Deccisino and Martino who shined for the Warriors.

On the night, the hard-to-block Martino started the season off with a bang, tallying 14 tackles, flying all over the field for the Warriors.

Maybe the biggest skilled player on the field, the 6-4 Deccisino played sideline to sideline being the true definition of the school mascot finishing the evening with 9 tackles.

Logan Campbell finished with 8 tackles for the Warriors, while Hunter Magerko had 2 sacks and 3 tackles.

Now 0-1 on the young season, Moniteau will play host to the Central Clarion Wildcats who fell to Slippery Rock to start the year.

As for Kane, they will travel to take on the Ridgeway Elkers.

