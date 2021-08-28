North Clarion Cross Country Team to Hold Car Wash & Bake Sale Today

LEEPER, Pa. – The North Clarion Cross Country Team is holding a special fundraiser event today, Saturday, August 28.

A car wash and bake sale fundraiser will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will take place at the Leeper Firehall located on State Route 66 in Leeper.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.