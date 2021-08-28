

Phyllis Ann Snyder, 89, of Rockland, passed away early Friday morning, August 27, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

She was born in Franklin on October 8, 1931 to the late Theron and Viola (Titus) McDaniel.

Phyllis enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, reading, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by five grandchildren: Jerry Lee Manross and his wife Liza and their children Dasan, Dakotah and Dallas; Andrew James Dick and his wife B.J. and their children Chelsea Cross and husband Coston, and Garrett Dick; Joe Miller and his children Justin, Joey, Brayden, and Lacey; Garry Elson Gosselin and his children Kyle, Kirsten, Drew, and Alex; and Dale John Gosselin and his wife Roseanne and their children Sean and Alex.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Pam Snyder; her daughter-in-law, Karen Dick; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends including Lena Seigworth Southworth and Mary Dick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James E. Dick; her husband, Garrett P. Snyder; her fiancé, Merle Seigworth; a sister, Betty Whitman; and two brothers, Larry Snyder and Bill McDaniel.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or service held.

Private interment will be in Melat Cemetery in Rockland Township at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland Volunteer Fire Dept., 995 Pittsville Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374; or to Melat Cemetery Association, 210 Melat Cemetery Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.