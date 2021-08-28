Police: Local Man Behind Bars for Forging Checks, Stealing Over $24K from Victim

VENANGO, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in jail for allegedly forging checks from a victim, stealing a total of over $24,000.00.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Levi John Johnson, on August 26.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, a known female victim and a known female witness went to the Oil City Police Department to report that Levi Johnson was using the victim’s checks to steal money from her bank account.

The victim had brought documentation from the bank with her, including copies of 33 checks that had been written to Johnson with a signature that did not match the victim’s signature.

There were also eight other checks that had been written to three other known individuals, the complaint states.

The victim reportedly told police she did not write or sign any of the checks to Johnson or the other three individuals. The victim also reported that Johnson had access to the checkbook due to the fact that he lived in the basement of the same residence, according to the complaint.

The total amount of the checks was $24,812.23, the complaint notes.

Johnson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, August 27, on the following charges:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2 (33 counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (34 counts)

– Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (8 counts)

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to being a flight risk and having prior bail violations, according to the court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on September 1 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Court Cases Pending Against Johnson

Court documents indicate Johnson also has three cases pending in the Venango County Court of Common Pleas related to prior theft, forgery, and drug charges.

