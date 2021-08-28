Keystone Puts District on Notice with Win Over Redbank Valley

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It has been nearly a decade since the last time the Keysone Panthers beat the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in conference play, but that streak stands no more. After nine years, the Panthers shocked the Bulldogs in week one with a 22-20 victory over the unanimous favorite to win the conference Redbank Valley.

From the start of warmups, Keystone head coach Ryan Smith knew that tonight was going to be different.

“Those guys just had a look in their eye tonight from the start of walk-throughs,” said Smith, “There was a different feeling in the huddle to come out of the locker room, as a coach you know what that feeling is.”

It was the Bulldogs that found success early on, opening the scoring on a deep ball from quarterback Bryson Bain. Tate Minich found himself on the receiving end of Bain’s first career touchdown putting the Bulldogs ahead 6-0 at the 4:07 mark in the first. After Minich caught the two point conversion in the front of the endzone, RBV held a commanding 8-0 over the host Panthers.

Keystone got on the scoreboard after an errant Baine throw, allowed Kyle Nellis to race 35 yards in the opposite direction to make the score 8-6. After a failed to point conversion, it was Keystone on the receiving end of yet another errant pass that allowed Shetler to speed 35 yards, like deja vu, to the endzone, giving the Panthers their first lead of the season and the night, 14-8.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, it was the Keystone defense that once again played spoiler, stuffing the Redbank offense deep in their own territory.

After a holding penalty inside the Redbank 10 yard line added a safety for Keystone, the Redbank offense finally started to click.



Gunner Mangiantini tossed a 77-yard pass to Mason Clouse to put the Bulldogs back within striking distance 16-14 after a failed two-point conversion.

The second half was all Keystone, as the running game proved to be too much to handle for the Bulldogs.

“We wanted to be able to take that high-speed offense off the field in the second half,” Smith said. “We found a lot of success with 20 dive and we just kept coming back to it. Even when they loaded the box we were able to pick a hole and get at least 5 yards, that’s all you can ask as a coach”

Heading into the start of the fourth quarter, Redbank tried to shift the momentum and was successful in doing so as Baine tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marquese Gardlock that was tipped by the Keystone secondary making the score 20-16.

Zander McHenry would slam the door on the comeback thought for Redbank though, racing 73 yards on the ensuing kickoff to swing the momentum back in Keystone’s favor as they took the lead for good 22-20.

For Redbank, they fall to 0-1 on the young season. Baine finished the game 7 of 13 for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Mangiantini finished the game 3 of 6 for 122 yards.

Clouse led the Bulldogs in receiving with 88 total yards and 1 touchdown.

For Keystone, starting QB Brett Wingard finished the game with 3 rushing yards, going 2 of 8 for 13 yards.

It was the rushing attack that found success Friday Night under the lights as Kyle Nellis finished the game with 13 rushes for 37 yards, while Caleb Nellis rushed 7 times for 23 yards.

The victorious Panthers now turn their attention to the Port-Allegany Gators, while Redbank will now prepare for a non-conference matchup against Otto-Eldred.



