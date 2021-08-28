

Thomas M. Fornof, 65, of Oil City, PA. , passed away Thursday August 26, 2021 at UPMC-Shadyside after an extended illness.

Born June 22, 1956 in Oil City, PA., he was the third of five sons to Richard P. & Phyllis L. Rinella Fornof.

Tom was a 1975 graduate of Oil City High School.

He was a musician, and played the keyboard in several area bands, including 80z Roxx where he played with his brother Mark, Screaming Freedom and Lorde.

He also was employed at the Y.M.C.A in Oil City as a custodian.

Tom enjoyed gardening and was an avid hunter.

He was a member of the Pulaski Club and the Eagles Club.

Tom is survived by his four brothers, Doug Fornof & his friend Laura Rusnock of Seneca, Richard “Dick” Fornof & his wife Kimberlee of Oil City, Jason Fornof & his fiancé Tracy Carbaugh of Oil City, and Mark Fornof and his girlfriend Karen Carey of Franklin; 5 nieces and nephews, Brad Fornof, Stephen Fornof, Christine Lindsey & her husband JR, Joshua Mark Fornof and Chase Matthew Fornof; and great nieces and nephews Hazel, Scarlett, Logan and Willow.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received from 2-4 P.M. Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. in the funeral home with Fr. John Miller, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery

Memorials may be made to UPMC-Shadyside, Hillman Cancer Center 5115 Centre Ave. Pittsburgh, PA. 15232

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

