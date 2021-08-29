A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 62. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

