All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Doug Douglas
Sunday, August 29, 2021 @ 12:08 AM
Doug Douglas served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Richard K. “Doug” Douglas
Born: April 30, 1938
Died: July 6, 2021
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Doug was a proud member of the United States Army.
