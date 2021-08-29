Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Spinach Salad

This salad is colorful, tasty, and nutritious!

Ingredients

2 bunches of fresh spinach, washed and dried

1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced



1/2 cup sugar2 tablespoons sesame seeds1 tablespoon poppy seeds1-1/2 teaspoons finely chopped onion1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce1/4 teaspoon paprika1/2 cup vegetable oil1/4 cup cider vinegar

Directions

-Arrange spinach and strawberries on individual salad plates or in a large salad bowl.

-Place the next six ingredients in a blender or food processor. With the unit running, add oil and vinegar in a steady stream. Blend until thickened.

-Drizzle over salad; serve immediately.

