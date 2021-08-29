Hearing for Area Man Accused of Threatening Woman With Shovel Set for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Parker man who allegedly threatened a woman with a shovel during an altercation at a residence in Perry Township is scheduled for Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 52-year-old Danny Allen Smith is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:45 a.m. on August 31.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $30,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a possible arson at a location in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police then spoke to a known female victim about the incident at her daughter’s house.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, she was speaking with Danny Allen Smith when he became upset with her and started making accusations about her.

The victim told police that later that evening, around 6:30 p.m., her daughter came to visit her, and Smith seemed upset with her afterward and told her she needed to “get out” and then said, “You better leave because it’s going to get nasty.” He also reportedly told her “I can make your face bloody,” made a chopping motion toward her, and said, “It would only take an instant.”

The victim told police Smith walked away from her to a couch, but then looked over and threw an ashtray by her face before telling her again that she should leave, the complaint states.

The victim reportedly explained that Smith then opened up a door and let her dogs run. The victim said she grabbed the dogs, and one of them ran into the house. The victim told police that Smith then began throwing things when she went back into the house. The victim told Smith that she just wanted her dog.

The complaint notes the victim reported that Smith was holding a shovel, and when she grabbed her dog and walked outside, he followed her, said “this is goodbye,” and began hitting the house door with the shovel.

According to the complaint, after the victim placed her dog in her car, she sat down on a swing, and Smith then approached her with the shovel and a pocketknife and told her “You better get out of here.” He then followed her to her car, and after she got into the car, he struck it with a shovel, and she then drove away.

The complaint states that the possible arson is still under investigation.

Smith was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.