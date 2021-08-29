Say What!?: Lost Dog Turns Up Three Years Later, More Than 300 Miles Away

ALABAMA – An Alabama woman was reunited with her missing dog after three years, thanks to the canine being lured into another woman’s car with corn dogs.

Dixie Greenwell, of Huntsville, said she has been searching for her dog, Charming, ever since he disappeared nearly three years ago.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.