A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.