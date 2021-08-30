Area Roads Reopen Following Storm-Related Closures

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple area roads that were closed on Saturday due to storm-related issues reopened on Monday morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, State Route 208, State Route 338, and State Route 38 have reopened.

State Route 208 was closed from Community Road to Nickleville Road in Salem Township due to tree and utility lines that came down during the storm.

State Route 338 was closed in both directions from the intersection of Ritts Station Road and Strawberry Farm Road to the intersection of Blairs Corners Road in Beaver Township, and State Route 38 was closed in both directions from the intersection of Master Road in Richland Township to the intersection of State Route 208 in Salem Township, both due to flooding.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.