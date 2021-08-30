Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Breezy
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Breezy.
Breezy is a young male Labrador Retriever & Pit Bull Terrier mix.
He is house-trained.
Breezy knows several commands, such as sit, shake, and stay.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Breezy has had surgery on his hip due to getting hit by a car; however, he is playful with volunteers and enjoys a good run in the yard despite his previous surgery.
For more information on Breezy, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
