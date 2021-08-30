Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Pomegranate Candies

Chocolate and pomegranate create an unbelievably delicious treat!

Ingredients

6 ounces white baking chocolate, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup flaked coconut, toasted



1/4 cup pomegranate seeds2 ounces dark chocolate, chopped

Directions

-Line an 8-in. square pan with foil; grease foil with butter. In a microwave, melt white chocolate; stir until smooth. Stir in coconut and pomegranate seeds.

-Spread into prepared pan. In a microwave, melt dark chocolate. Drizzle over white chocolate mixture. Refrigerate until chocolate is firm, about 1 hour. Using foil, lift the chocolate mixture out of the pan. Remove foil; break candy into pieces. Store in an airtight container.

