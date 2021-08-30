

Donald James Toy, 85, of New Bethlehem died on Sunday August 29, 2021 in Back To Basics Personal Care Home in Dayton, PA.

He was born on November 3, 1935 in Mosgrove to the late Henry & Lucille (Lockhart) Toy Johns & his step father Vernon Ben Johns.

He was a coal miner for Carpentertown Coal and Coke until his retirement in 1989.

He was a member of the Putneyville United Methodist Church and belonged to United Mine Workers, Local 819, District 2.

He enjoyed reading, listening to country music and watching sports on tv.

Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife- Helen (Kammerdiener) Toy of New Bethlehem; Daughter- Kathy Crissman (George Kline) of Templeton; Daughter- Lisa Jageman of Ford City; Son- Dave Toy of Ford City; Brother- Bert Toy; Sisters- Pat Minor & Rosalie Grafton; Grandchildren- Jeremy (Jenee) Crissman, Heather (John) Rullo, Jeff (Gwen) Toy, Travis (Brittney) Toy, Mike Toy, Tyler Toy, Tasha (Zach) Zena, & Nickolas Toy; 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his 1st wife Pauline (Grates) Toy, 2nd wife; Rachel (Carrico) Toy; 2 sons- Bud Toy & Keith Toy; Brothers- Richard Toy, Henry Johns, & Vernon Johns; Sisters- Alice Ruth Johns, Nancy Lee Johns, Marge Dinger, Peg McAfoose, Linda Peters, & Joyce Lamison.

Due to the increase of Covid cases in Armstrong County, and underlying conditions some family members have, the family would appreciate it if anyone attending the visitation and/or the service would wear a mask.

Family & friends will be received on Tuesday August 31, 2021 in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave, Kittanning, PA 16201 from 2:00- 4:00pm & 6:00-8:00pm.

Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday September 1, 2021 at 11:00am with Pastor bud Davis officiating.

Burial will follow in Pine Creek Baptist Cemetery.

