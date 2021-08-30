Emlenton Man Who Threatened to ‘Go Out in a Blaze of Glory’ Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for an Emlenton man who allegedly texted a woman that he had two six shooters loaded for responding police and was “going out in a blaze of glory.”

Court documents indicate 58-year-old Anthony F. Hornung is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Clarion County Central Court at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $250,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Richland Township earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:49 p.m. on August 19, Clarion-based State Police were contacted by a known female who reported Anthony Hornung had contacted her via text message and indicated he was “going out in a blaze of glory,” and she should call 9-1-1 to get the police to respond to his residence. Hornung reportedly stated he could “do the rest when they get here.”

The complaint notes the known female indicated she was concerned about the safety of known juveniles at the residence. She told police Hornung had also texted her saying he had “two six shooters loaded for when the police arrived and it was time for him to go.” She indicated she was concerned Hornung was going to attempt to commit “suicide by cop.”

Police also checked Hornung’s criminal history and found that he was a person not to possess a firearm, the complaint indicates.

Troopers from the Clarion-based State Police and the Franklin-based State Police then proceeded to Hornung’s residence in Richland Township, Clarion County, to check on the welfare of the juveniles.

According to the complaint, police made contact with Hornung on the front porch of the residence, and he immediately became irate, yelling at the troopers, using expletives, and telling them to get off his property. He reportedly failed to comply with commands from police and attempted to go back inside the residence.

The complaint states Hornung was taken into custody after a Conducted Energy Weapons (CEW) deployment and two .44 caliber revolvers were located in close proximity to him.

During a later interview, Hornung reportedly admitted to sending the messages to the known woman as a way to prevent her from coming to his residence. He told police he “texted her the wrong thing.” He also reportedly admitted to purchasing the two revolvers recovered.

Hornung was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:20 p.m. on August 19.

