Featured Local Job: Educational Assistant

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for an Educational Assistant.

Notification of Position to be filled Temporarily until Bump & Bid 2022

Posting- Deadline to apply is 9/10/2021 to Teresa

Educational Assistant (Achieving Skills 4 Life Paraprofessional, IU Wide with the majority of services in Clarion & Venango County)

Full-time position (184 days) working as in Achieving Skills 4 Life Program 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (some time adjustments based on student need). Requires valid high school diploma and driver’s license, as well as Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, highly qualified certification preferred. This is a bargaining unit position.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care; providing assistance to the instructional staff in the classroom with a focus on vocation skills of the assigned student while driving the students to different work-based learning experiences; and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of the individual learner.

A few notes about the AS4L position:

1. The base is currently IU Headquarters, but once someone accepts the position the IU is looking to the closest or closer schools to that person’s home for storing IU van for daily use (permission will be sought from their school leadership).

2. The position hours are based as 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., however, the position is based on student needs, so with mutual agreement with employee and program leadership the hours may shift to earlier in the day (never later) to match the school schedule on any given day if student needs justify a shift.

Send completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

