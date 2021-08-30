

Gerald E. Dwyer, age 82 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, August 29, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem following a period of declining health.

A man of devout prayer, he prayed daily and always said “Heaven hears all his family members’ names everyday”. Today, heaven called his name.

He was one of nine children, born July 30th, 1939, on the Dwyer Family farm in New Bethlehem to the late Thomas and Ruth Dwyer.

Jerry was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Charles in New Bethlehem where he contributed to the choir with his gift of song.

He was a kind, gentle, and loving man, always eager to help those in need.

He spent most of his life working in the mechanical trades and had the ability to fix anything, found peace in prayer, great joy in being with family, and observing nature.

After spending most of his life on the family farm, he moved into the New Bethlehem High Rise and loved the warm and kind friendships he made with the residents.

He spent the last six months at Edgewood Heights, endearing himself with the staff, especially Vicky.

Survivors include a daughter, Michelle and husband Tim Ortz; sons, David and wife Michelle, Patrick and wife Holly; sisters Leona “Noni” Dunkle, Eileen Himes, Helen Reed, and Fran Seymour; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, and ex-wife, Nancy Poe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Thomas; and two sisters, Ruth Kemmer and Mary Kennedy; and an infant grandson.

The family would like to thank the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice program for the special care they showed towards the end of his life.

His nurses, Trudy and Alana, gave comfort to him and the family by their dedication and heartfelt compassion that will not be forgotten.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Rupert Funeral Home Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem with Father Samuel Bungo presiding as celebrant.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Interment will follow at the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

Online condolence may be sent to Gerald’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

