 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Knox Man Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes on I-80 in Construction Zone

Monday, August 30, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aCLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Knox man was involved in a crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township last week after falling asleep at the wheel of his vehicle.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, on I-80 westbound at its intersection with State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say 21-year-old Izak D. Ginter, of Knox, was operating a 2015 Honda Civic traveling westbound on I-80 when he fell asleep at the wheel and veered south out of his lane of travel.

The vehicle then struck multiple road cones directing traffic away from the passing lane into a construction zone. It continued westbound in the passing lane and struck a portable flashing arrow sign, went further west, and came to rest on the south embankment.

Ginter was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.