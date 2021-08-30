Knox Man Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes on I-80 in Construction Zone

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Knox man was involved in a crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township last week after falling asleep at the wheel of his vehicle.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, on I-80 westbound at its intersection with State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say 21-year-old Izak D. Ginter, of Knox, was operating a 2015 Honda Civic traveling westbound on I-80 when he fell asleep at the wheel and veered south out of his lane of travel.

The vehicle then struck multiple road cones directing traffic away from the passing lane into a construction zone. It continued westbound in the passing lane and struck a portable flashing arrow sign, went further west, and came to rest on the south embankment.

Ginter was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.