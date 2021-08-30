Over 11,000 Unstamped Cigarettes Seized in Brookville

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly $5,000 in unstamped cigarettes were recently seized in Brookville Borough.

Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Brian James Markus, of Verona.

Police said they stopped a red pickup truck with an expired inspection on Allegheny Boulevard August 12 around 3:02 p.m.

When police spoke to the driver of the vehicle, identified as Brian J. Markus, and inquired about where he was traveling from, Markus reportedly said he was on his way home from getting cigarettes in New York.

According to the complaint, Markus admitted he was in possession of a large number of cigarettes he had purchased at a Native American reservation in New York for himself and other individuals. He told police he had approximately 59 cartons of cigarettes.

Police then informed Markus that this was an unlawful amount (more than one carton).

Markus was advised that more than one carton was a crime, and police seized 58 cartons of cigarettes (11,600 cigarettes), valued at $4,935.00, from the bed of the truck, the complaint states.

Markus reportedly told police that he had done this numerous times, for years, and had no idea it was illegal.

The following charges were filed against Markus through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak’s office on August 20:

– Possession of Unstamped Cigarettes, Felony

– Possession of Unstamped Cigarettes, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on October 5, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

