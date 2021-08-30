Say What!?: 12-Year-Old Attempts 34-Hour Swinging Record

NEW YORK – A New York boy is attempting to set a Guinness World Record by spending almost a day and one-half on a swing in his family’s front yard.

Sean Lewis, 12, of Rochester, got on the swing at 7 a.m. EDT Thursday and is aiming to swing for 34 hours, taking a 20-minute break every four hours to stretch, eat and use the restroom.

