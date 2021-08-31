A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Labor Day – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.