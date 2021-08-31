 

BREAKING NEWS: Wolf to Issue Mask Mandate For K-12 Schools

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 01:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

mask schoolHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Governor Tom Wolf reportedly plans to announce a new mask mandate for all Pennsylvania K-12 schools on Tuesday afternoon.

According to KDKA News, sources say Gov. Wolf plans to make the announcement during a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. (available by livestream here).

The new mandate will take effect Tuesday, September 7, and will require students, teachers, and staff to wear masks when inside. However, it will not apply to student-athletes while they’re playing.

The sources reported the mandate will apply to both public and private schools as well as child care facilities.

The announcement comes in the wake of an ongoing debate about masking both across the state and the nation.

Previously, Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania House and Senate rejected a request from Wolf to pass legislation requiring masks in classrooms.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended masks in schools for students, staff, and teachers, and Pennsylvania’s two statewide teachers unions have also been urging school districts across the state to require masks in school buildings.

The debate has even reached the court system, with parents filing challenges against mandates in several districts in Pennsylvania.

In our local area, the majority of school districts are recommending, but not requiring, masks in school buildings.

(Stay with EXPLORE for updates to this Breaking News story.)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

