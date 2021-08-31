WRC Senior Services to Integrate with Penn Highlands Healthcare

DUBOIS, Pa. – The Boards of Directors of both WRC Senior Services and Penn Highlands Healthcare have signed a Definitive Agreement to integrate the two organizations.

According to a statement released by Penn Highlands, the agreement will integrate WRC Senior Services into the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.

The WRC Senior Services Board of Directors reportedly determined that Penn Highlands Healthcare would be “a perfect partner to continue to provide care for seniors in the area,” according to the release, which sites Penn Highlands’s mission to provide exceptional care through its community-based health system.

“At WRC, we offer a full continuum of senior living services by providing personalized care to better meet the needs of our residents” said Barbara Sepich, President/CEO of WRC.

“Penn Highlands currently has two senior living communities, so they are very familiar with the senior living industry and what is best for aging adults, which is why we are excited for this affiliation.”

According to the release, the affiliation with Penn Highlands Healthcare, anticipated to take effect in fall of this year, is designed to strengthen the delivery of healthcare services in the community and specifically to aging adults.

The release states the board’s key objectives that guided the search for a new partner included:

continue the spirit of the mission, vision, and values of WRC Senior Services;

maintain and expand key programs to WRC Senior Services residents;

attract and retain high-quality staff members;

preserve jobs in the area while providing competitive wages and benefits.

“Penn Highlands is committed to expand senior living care,” said Robert Ordiway, Chairman of the Penn Highlands Healthcare Board of Directors,

“We are looking forward to the affiliation with WRC Senior Services as it will allow Penn Highlands Healthcare to better serve senior adults in Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson Counties.”

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed on September 30, 2011, and is comprised of six hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, and Penn Highlands Tyrone – that have served area communities for the past 100 years.

“Penn Highlands Healthcare not only knows community healthcare, but they know what aging adults need as they age,” said Bruce Pierson, Chair of the Board of Directors for WRC Senior Services.

“WRC Senior Services sees this affiliation to be a positive, not just to the organization and staff, but for the residents and their families, as well.”

The beginning of WRC Senior Services dates back to 1883. During this time, the Woman’s Relief Corp created a group of volunteers to provide care for those affected by the Civil War. This included disabled veterans, orphans, and widows.

Once gathered for their annual meeting in 1889, in Erie, Pennsylvania, former army nurse Kate Scott offered a proposal to open a home in Brookville to continue providing these services, and in 1890, the first community, Pennsylvania Memorial Home, opened its doors.

Since WRC Senior Services inception, they have grown to provide a full continuum of care for their residents with facilities in Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.

