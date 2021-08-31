Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

This coffee cake complements any breakfast and is always a crowd-pleaser!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2-3/4 cups sugar, divided



4 large eggs, room temperature2 teaspoons vanilla extract3 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon salt2 cups sour cream2 tablespoons ground cinnamon1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and 2 cups sugar until light fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; add alternately with sour cream, beating just enough after each addition to keep batter smooth.

-Spoon a third of the batter into a greased 10-in. tube pan. Combine cinnamon, nuts, and remaining sugar; sprinkle a third over batter in pan. Repeat layers 2 more times. Bake at 350° for 60-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 15 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

