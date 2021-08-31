Clarion Hospital Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, August 30, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/29/2021: 14,142

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,913

Positives: 2,263

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/29/2021: 55,170

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 19,205

Positives: 4,570

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/30/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 4 patients. 0 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 24 patients. 0 suspected. 24 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 08/28/2021 and two deaths on 08/30/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.