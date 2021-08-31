Emlenton Woman Scammed Out of $3K

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an Emlenton woman was recently scammed out of $3,000.00.

Franklin-based State Police received a call on Monday, August 30, in reference to an alleged incident of fraud.

Police say a known 79-year-old female victim from Emlenton reported that she had received a phone call on August 12 from an unknown individual who asked her to purchase gift cards to clear her name of criminal charges.

According to police, the victim subsequently purchased $3,000.00 in gift cards and gave the unknown individual the PIN numbers.

The incident remains under investigation.

