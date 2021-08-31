Executive Director Kathy Glosser Retires From Clarion Vocational Services

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Elvis is leaving the building on Friday at Clarion Vocational Services.

(Pictured above: Kathy Glosser (right) welcomes Laurie Snyder as the new Executive Director of Clarion Vocational Services under the watchful gaze of you know who.)

After working since 1989 with Clarion Vocational Services in nearly every position, Kathy Glosser is retiring as executive director. Many people know Kathy as a hard worker and her love for all things Elvis.

With her faithful dog Presley by her side, Kathy agreed to tell her story about rising to the top and continuing her college education while working.

(Editor’s note: the CVS in this article is not the drugstore known for its exceedingly long receipts but is Clarion Vocational Services. It also has lots of paperwork behind the scenes.)

Glosser started working at the Clarion Clipper in 1975 after she moved back from Florida. She was looking for a job and decided that’s where she wanted to work, so she bugged manager Layne Geiring until he hired her. She started as a cook and finished as assistant manager in 1986, gaining management and food service experience that would serve her very well at CVS.

Kathy married Larry Glosser and moved to Missouri where Larry was attending Missouri Western State University. She decided to further her own education and was enrolled as a criminal justice major.

The couple returned to the Clarion area in 1989 after Larry’s graduation, and Kathy started at CVS as a general janitorial supervisor.

“I started out here in 1989 as a general janitorial supervisor and took the janitorial crew around cleaning offices and businesses. I also started working in the kitchen,” Kathy said.

The change in career direction caused Kathy to enroll at Clarion University as a part-time rehabilitative science major and earned her degree in seven years.

At CVS she was eventually promoted to program coordinator where she coordinated both the kitchen and the janitorial services. When Diane Means retired in 1998, she was promoted to executive director.

What is CVS?

“We are a nonprofit agency that provides services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental health disabilities,” said Glosser. “We provide them employment and training in our two snack shops, bakery, and janitorial service.

“We are preparing these individuals for competitive jobs in the community and give them the skills they need to do those jobs. Without them, we wouldn’t be here.

“Our funding comes through the Office of Developmental Programs. It falls under the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. It is waiver funding, and we get paid for every hour that they’re here, and they get paid a working wage. It’s not piecework. They get paid at least minimum wage, and then we get reimbursed for the services that we provide. Our income comes from the catering and the cookies and everything we sell to the public.

“There is a lot of paperwork involved.”

Agency With Choice

Another component of CVS is the Intermediate Service Organization (ISO).

“The ISO, which is an agency of choice home health agency, mentoring service where individuals with a developmental disability or their family come to me and say, they want to hire a certain person to provide the developmentally disabled individual services in their home or take them to appointments or help them with grocery lists, shopping, or whatever they need to do because most of them don’t drive.

“We employ the people that they choose and then they have what’s called a managing employer and they are the ones that make up the schedules.”

The Clarion ISO has about 45 clients and about 88 service support workers – because they can have more than one worker. Some people will just have one worker, some people have five or six, depending on how many hours they are authorized.

“The home services are provided if the parents are working. They are mostly all over the age of 21, some of these folks can’t be left alone. If the parents work, they need somebody during the day if they don’t go to a day program.

“We just do all the paperwork, all the training, and the payroll. The wages are set by the state. They can make up to $19.14 cents an hour, depending on the different levels of service. In-home and community support is the highest level of service, and the individual always has to be working on or maintaining a goal.”

Funding for Agencies of Choice also comes from the Office of Developmental Programs.

Born to work there

Throughout her 32 years with CVS, Kathy has always been located at the Clarion County Human Services building on 7th Avenue, known by many locals as the old hospital.

However, her connection with the building goes back longer.

She was born at the old hospital located in a small house on the current lot in 1954. Her son Mike was also born in the same building in 1973. When Kathy started with CVS the small building was still being used by Clarion County. The county purchased the entire hospital. Through the years, she has served in various locations throughout the hospital.

Retirement plans

“Well, I’m going to just eat, sit back, and enjoy life for a little bit. I’ll spend more time with my mom, Flo Best, who is 88. I also have Wesley, a great-grandson (fifth generation) that I don’t get to see too much, and I hope to spend some more time with him and just sit on my porch.”

Even though CVS was well known for its holiday cookies, Kathy doesn’t plan on doing much baking.

“I know a good bakery located on Seventh Avenue in Clarion where I can buy them.”

She might even make a return to Graceland in a few years.

One thing is sure when Kathy Glosser leaves the building on Friday with her life-size Elvis poster, you will hear: “Thank you—thank you very much.” Thank you to everyone who helped her along the way.

