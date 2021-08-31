Featured Local Job: Legal Secretary
Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 11:08 PM
Marshall Law Office, LLC is currently hiring a legal secretary.
Required qualifications include the following:
- Effective oral and written communication skills
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel
- Sensitivity to confidential material and ability to multi-task
- Prior legal secretarial experience and/or working with real estate closings preferred
Fulltime position. Salary based on experience.
Send letter of interest, resume, and references via email to [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.