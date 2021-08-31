Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc.
Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 10:08 AM
Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for a Costing/Accounts Receivable Clerk and a Heavy Equipment Operator.
Costing/AR Clerk requirements:
- Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat
- Previous data entry/AR experience preferred
- Extreme attention to detail
- Excellent work ethic
- Hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday, but there is some flexibility for the right candidate
Heavy Equipment Operator requirements:
- Utility pipeline installation experience required
- Class A CDL preferred, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment
- Safety oriented
- Positive attitude & works well in teams
- Good work ethic
- Ability to lift heavy material
What we offer:
- Retirement Plan
- Health, Dental & Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- On the job training & certifications
- Competitive wages based on qualifications
How to apply:
- In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Online – visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with application at [email protected]
NO Phone calls will be accepted and applications must be submitted with a resume.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.