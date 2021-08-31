Featured Local Job: Music Instructor

 

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 01:08 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Center for the Arts is looking for friendly, professional, reliable, and competent music instructors to teach private piano, voice, and/or guitar lessons.

Instructors set their own availability but must commit to being at their lessons every week. Clarion Center for the Arts takes time off around holidays and in the Summer.

Instructors also help plan, prepare and run two music recitals each year in December and June.

The minimum rate for private music instructors is $20 an hour. Hours are based on the number of students enrolled for lessons.

Teaching at Clarion Center for the Arts means you do not have to worry about accounts management, communication with parents, collecting payments, or marketing for new students.

As of right now, Clarion Center for the Arts is unable to offer any traditional benefits, but their employees do receive a 30% discount on all classes for their children and free classes for themselves.

If you are interested in the position, please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]


