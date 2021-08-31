Featured Local Job: Office Administrator/Receptionist
Clarion Center for the Arts is looking for a friendly, organized, and self-motivated person to join their team as an in-person Office Administrator/Receptionist.
Responsibilities include:
- Managing customer accounts
- Onboarding new students
- Preparing handouts and newsletters
- Helping parents with any in-person needs and questions
- Assisting with the plans and preparations for events
- Processing payments and deposits
- Helping the Director, remote Receptionist, and teachers with other classroom and program needs
Position requires:
- Proficiency in Google Sheets, Docs, and Drive
- Learning how to use their online accounts management software and other business apps such as Trello, Pipedrive and Cognito Forms
- Engaging with customers and students in a friendly manner
Compensation will begin at a rate of $12.00 per hour for an average of 20-25 hours per week.
Due to the nature of the business, this position has an afternoon, evening, and flexible weekend schedule. At a minimum, the Receptionist/Administrator is needed at the front desk from 3:30-8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 3:30- 6:30 p.m. on Fridays.
As of right now, Clarion Center for the Arts is unable to offer any traditional benefits, but their employees do receive a 30% discount on all classes for their children and free classes for themselves.
If you are interested in the position, please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.