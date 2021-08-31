Featured Local Job: Service Mechanic
Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 10:08 PM
Barber Trucking, Inc. has a career opportunity for a Service Mechanic, at their Brookville, PA terminal.
The Service Mechanic is responsible for truck & trailer maintenance, including but not limited to preventative maintenance per company policy, wiring, tire & brake changes.
This individual must be self-motivated, detail-oriented, and consistent in their work. Barber Trucking’s goal is to be sure their trucks are back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.
They offer many benefits at Barber, some of which include:
- Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance
- Vacation & Holiday Pay
- 401k with annual company match
- Low Cost Uniforms
- Job Security
Requirements:
- Current driver’s license
Preferred but not required:
- Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience
- Current commercial driver’s license
- Possession of own tools
To apply, send your resume to [email protected] or stop in at the terminal for a paper application. Please contact Denise at 814-913-1565, if you have additional questions.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.