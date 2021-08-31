Featured Local Job: Service Mechanic

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a career opportunity for a Service Mechanic, at their Brookville, PA terminal.

The Service Mechanic is responsible for truck & trailer maintenance, including but not limited to preventative maintenance per company policy, wiring, tire & brake changes.

This individual must be self-motivated, detail-oriented, and consistent in their work. Barber Trucking’s goal is to be sure their trucks are back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.

They offer many benefits at Barber, some of which include:

Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Holiday Pay

401k with annual company match

Low Cost Uniforms

Job Security

Requirements:

Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:



Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience

Current commercial driver’s license

Possession of own tools

To apply, send your resume to [email protected] or stop in at the terminal for a paper application. Please contact Denise at 814-913-1565, if you have additional questions.

