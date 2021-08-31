Forest Area Students Participate in Summer Arts Enrichment Program

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – This summer the Forest Area School District once again offered the Summer Arts Enrichment program.

Students from both West and East Forest participated.

Participants this year included Nautica Sharp, Kiarra Wagner, Macalie Hoffmann, Karlie Bush, Esther Forker, and Alanah Wagner.

Advisors for this year were John Wortman and Lori Beatty.

After working on monologues and musical numbers over the course of the summer, students performed for their families.

