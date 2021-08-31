 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsors

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Gerimy Lee Barnes

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 11:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-AAh7eIB1ND2I9VGerimy Lee Barnes, 41, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his home in Tionesta.

He was born September 25, 1979 in Warren, PA, son of Ronald L. “Mac” Barnes Jr of Erie, PA, and Paula J. “Polly” (Chappel) Daum of Tionesta.

In addition to his parents, Gerimy is survived by his paternal grandfather, Ronald L. Barnes Sr of Tionesta, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Gloria Barnes, and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Helen “Betty” Chappel.

There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions should be directed to the Wimer Funeral Home PO Box 389 Tionesta, PA 16353 to help pay for final expenses.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.