Gerimy Lee Barnes, 41, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his home in Tionesta.

He was born September 25, 1979 in Warren, PA, son of Ronald L. “Mac” Barnes Jr of Erie, PA, and Paula J. “Polly” (Chappel) Daum of Tionesta.

In addition to his parents, Gerimy is survived by his paternal grandfather, Ronald L. Barnes Sr of Tionesta, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Gloria Barnes, and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Helen “Betty” Chappel.

There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions should be directed to the Wimer Funeral Home PO Box 389 Tionesta, PA 16353 to help pay for final expenses.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

