Indivisible We Rise West Central PA Gathers to Support Voting Rights

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

B8B8C258ACBB4F7FAB0FD9877CDFE288CLARION, Pa. – During their monthly meeting on August 28, the local grassroots group Indivisible We Rise West Central PA and members of sister group Oil Region Rising took time to join Americans marching in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Scranton, Miami, Phoenix, and Houston standing against voter disenfranchisement.

Americans rallying at the March On For Voting Rights are demanding that state legislatures end a push toward restrictive voting laws and that Congress pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act, to help ensure free, fair access to the ballot for every American voter.

Partnering in this effort was a network of more than 200 diverse organizations such as March On, Sierra Club, Indivisible National, SEIU (Service Employees International Union), United Church of Christ, National Action Network, Christian United For Fair Housing, and the Drum Major Institute, an organization dedicated to the King legacy of addressing racism through peaceful solutions.

August 28 was the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s historic March on Washington. On that day in 1963, Dr. King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech to an audience of 250,000 in front of the Lincoln Memorial, calling out the tyranny of Jim Crow laws that legalized racial discrimination.

March On For Voting Rights organizers and participants claim that the voting rights of ordinary people are now under attack with 48 states introducing 389 bills in January of this year that amount to outright voter suppression.

The laws in question ban ballot drop boxes and mail-in voting, reduce early voting days and hours, restrict who can get a mail-in ballot, and prohibit officials from promoting the use of mail-in ballots even when voters qualify. Some laws even criminalize the distribution of water to voters waiting in the long lines that other laws create.

Indivisible We Rise is asking area residents to contact their senators to end the Filibuster and pass HR1 For the People Act and HR4 the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act to combat these disenfranchising laws.


