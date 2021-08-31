

Jean M. Vollmer, 54, of St. Marys, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 following a period of declining health at Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.

Born in St. Marys on May 15, 1967, she was the daughter of Edward and Mary Green Vollmer. Her father preceded her in death.

Jean was a graduate of St. Marys High School, 2 years of college classes in Pittsburgh and had attended St. Marys Catholic Church in the past.

She loved music especially anything Jon Bon Jovi recorded, dirt track races, animals, but her greatest enjoyment was being with her family and family get togethers, “Camp” and anytime she spent in the outdoors.

Her survivors include her mother, Mary Vollmer, her brothers, Tom, Steve (Kay), Randy, Greg and Eric Vollmer; her sister, Paula Vollmer; her nephew and niece, Eddie and Kayla Vollmer; as well as numerous cousins and friends.

In addition to her father, Edward Vollmer, she was preceded in death by her long time love and companion, Dick Klevinger; and beloved canine companion, Candy.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville was entrusted with final arrangements.

There will be no public services held for Ms. Vollmer.

Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.