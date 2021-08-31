Jefferson County Arrested for Assault of Five-Month-Old Baby

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Punxsutawney man has been arrested for physically assaulting a five-month-old infant.

Around 1:00 p.m. on August 14, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of suspected child abuse.

Police say through the course of an investigation, it was then determined that 33-year-old Matthew Knox, of Punxsutawney, had assaulted a known five-month-old male victim.

According to police, the child had a broken arm and other injuries.

Court documents indicate Knox was arraigned in Indiana County Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch at 9:45 a.m. on August 15 on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 2

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Indiana County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on October 4 with Judge Welch presiding.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.