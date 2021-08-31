 

Jefferson County Arrested for Assault of Five-Month-Old Baby

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

handcuffs-2102488_1280YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Punxsutawney man has been arrested for physically assaulting a five-month-old infant.

Around 1:00 p.m. on August 14, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of suspected child abuse.

Police say through the course of an investigation, it was then determined that 33-year-old Matthew Knox, of Punxsutawney, had assaulted a known five-month-old male victim.

According to police, the child had a broken arm and other injuries.

Court documents indicate Knox was arraigned in Indiana County Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch at 9:45 a.m. on August 15 on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 2
– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Indiana County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on October 4 with Judge Welch presiding.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Monday, August 30, 2021.


