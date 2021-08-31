Jury Selection Scheduled for Men Charged in Violent Assault in Brookville

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Jury selection has been scheduled for two men charged in a violent assault that occurred at a residence in Brookville earlier this year.

Court documents indicate jury selection for a trial for 43-year-old Shawn M. Cieleski, of Brookville, is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2



– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Criminal Mischief-Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

He is currently free on $50,000.00 (10%) monetary bail.

Jury selection for a trial for 22-year-old Gavin Todd Park, of Summerville, is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on October 12.

He faces the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

While the jury selection has been scheduled, as a formality, a plea deal could still be reached prior to any possible jury trial.

The charges stem from an incident in Brookville Borough in late April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:33 p.m. on April 28, Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to Mabon Street for a report of an assault after a 9-1-1 caller reported that Shawn Cieleski broke into an apartment and assaulted another known man. The caller also reported Cieleski was in a silver truck last seen heading down Euclid Avenue.

At the scene, police spoke to a known victim who reported Cieleski kicked in the door of the apartment where he and a known female victim were in bed and said Cieleski then jumped on him and began to strike him with a closed fist.

The complaint notes the victim reported his nose bled a bit, but police were unable to see any blood.

According to the complaint, the female reported there was another man with Cieleski, but she didn’t know who he was. She told police that Cieleski had yelled for the other man to get a bat and noted that the other man did have a bat, but it was never used.

The victims reportedly told police that the incident began due to Facebook messages between Cieleski and the female victim. The male victim told police he had a screenshot of one of the messages and had sent it to Cieleski’s wife, which was what led to the incident at the apartment, the complaint states.

The female victim showed police the message from Cieleski warning her he was going to come to her residence. It reportedly said, “I’m on my way. He’s (expletive) done. I’m going to honk the horn. Tell that (expletive) to get the (expletive) outside or I’m bashing the door in,” according to the complaint.

The female victim told police she saw and heard the truck parked out on Second Street and recognized the truck as belonging to Cieleski.

At the scene, police observed damage to the door at the top of the stairs that led to the apartment. The frame of the door was cracked, and there was also damage to the door itself.

After clearing the scene, police proceeded to Cieleski’s residence, and Cieleski was taken into custody without incident.

According to the complaint, when questioned, Cieleski admitted that he went to the female victim’s residence. However, he reportedly denied breaking into the residence and told police the door was open. He went on to admit to using “some force” to open the door at the top of the stairs.

Cieleski reportedly told police he remembered grabbing the male victim in the bedroom, but after that, “it went foggy” until he remembered the female victim yelling at him, which “snapped him out of the fog.” He then left the scene.

During the interview, Cieleski repeatedly stated he shouldn’t have gone to the residence and that he “made a mistake” by going there. He also reportedly admitted his wife told him not to go there, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, police observed Cieleski had scratches on his right shoulder and behind his right arm, as well as an injury to his left wrist, which had a bandage over it.

On April 29, police contacted the male victim for a follow-up interview during which the victim reportedly said he did not know who the second male involved in the incident was because he was not able to see him.

Police then spoke to the female victim again, who reportedly described the second man as approximately 5’5″ tall with a thin build and a slight beard who was wearing a baseball hat backward. She noted he was young, possibly young enough to still be in high school.

The complaint notes the female victim then looked on social media and was able to find the man who she identified as Gavin Park.

Park was then taken into custody and questioned about the incident.

Park said that around 10:00 p.m. on April 28, he met with Cieleski at a club in Brookville where they had some beer. He reportedly told police Cieleski then told him they were going somewhere and told him to get a softball bat from his vehicle, which Park did. The two then got into Cieleski’s truck and went to the Mabon Street residence, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Park reported Cieleski immediately got out of the truck and went inside the residence up a flight of stairs. By the time he made it up the stairs, Cieleski was assaulting the male victim. Park reportedly said he stood by in a connecting room but did not go into the room with Cieleski and the victim. He also noted Cieleski told him to “get the bat,” but he refused and told Cieleski to leave. They then left the residence and returned to the club.

Park reported that Cieleski told him he was going to have another beer and wait for the police to show up to arrest him, and at that point, Park went home, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Park had knowledge of the situation and that Cieleski was planning to engage in a physical altercation with the male victim when he went with Cieleski and provided the softball bat.

